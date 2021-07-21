SFMTA workers install some of the final decorative panels at the platform level in Chinatown–Rose Pak Station on the new Central Subway line, which is projected to open for service in 2022. The agency began testing trains on the line last week. (Courtesy SFMTA) SFMTA workers install some of the final decorative panels at the platform level in Chinatown–Rose Pak Station on the new Central Subway line, which is projected to open for service in 2022. (Courtesy SFMTA)

SFMTA workers install some of the final decorative panels at the platform level in Chinatown–Rose Pak Station on the new Central Subway line, which is projected to open for service in 2022. The agency began testing trains on the line last week. (Courtesy SFMTA) SFMTA workers install some of the final decorative panels at the platform level in Chinatown–Rose Pak Station on the new Central Subway line, which is projected to open for service in 2022. (Courtesy SFMTA)

SFMTA starts testing trains on Central Subway line

San Francisco’s Central Subway, a public transportation project criticized for being delayed and over budget, started testing trains in the underground tunnels last week, transit officials confirmed.

The project, which began construction in 2012, is slated to open for public use by the spring of 2022, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s latest timeline. The Central Subway is meant to link with the Metro T-Third Line and run through the South of Market, Union Square and Chinatown neighborhoods.

“It was amazing watching everything that is going on down there, including finalizing some of the detailed elements like the installation of the art at the Chinatown station,” Jeffrey Tumlin, the SFMTA’s director of transportation, said at Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting.

He noted that the project’s Chinatown station earned the 2020 project of the year award from the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association for successfully creating a large underground cavern within a dense neighborhood using the sequential excavation method tunneling strategy.

In search of the California barbecue tradition
Newsom signs $6 billion broadband bill: Here's what it will fund

Cooks work in the kitchen at The Vault Garden. (Courtesy Hardy Wilson)
Help wanted: SF restaurants are struggling to staff up

Some small businesses have to ‘sweeten the pot’ when hiring workers

Alan Cruz, who runs A's BBQ and calls his style "Chicano barbecue," in East Los Angeles on July 10, 2021. From storied Santa Maria tri-tip on the Central Coast, to barbacoa in Los Angeles, to hot links in West Oakland, the rules for slow-and-low are constantly rewritten here. (Adam Amengual/The New York Times)
In search of the California barbecue tradition

The char siu was faintly reminiscent of the sweet, reddish-stained Cantonese roast… Continue reading

People walk along West Portal Avenue on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
San Franciscans embrace caution as the masks go back on

When the news came out last week that masks were once again… Continue reading

San Francisco supervisors approved a set of goals to combat climate change. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner, 2019)
San Francisco adopts new goals to combat climate change

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a set of… Continue reading

Even though most adults in San Francisco are fully vaccinated, some people are taking the precaution of continuing to wear masks, both indoors and outdoors, as COVID-19 continues to spread. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
To mask or not to mask? We ask UCSF the questions

By Veronica Irwin Examiner staff writer The maskne scars had finally started… Continue reading

