SFMTA seeks public input on Bayview Hunters Point traffic safety improvements

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is asking for public input on pedestrian and traffic safety improvements in Bayview Hunters Point, specifically along the Evans Avenue/Hunters Point Boulevard/Innes Avenue corridor.

There have been 20 reported traffic collisions that resulted in 32 injuries and one fatality over the last five years along this corridor alone, according to SFMTA.

A virtual open house started September 7 and will run until September 21 for residents to visit the interactive project portal with illustrations and information, including a virtual tour of the area, ask questions by email or phone, or provide feedback through a survey.

Staff will respond to comments within a couple days, SFMTA says.

The SFMTA Board of Directors approved the Bayview Community Based Transportation Plan in February, the result of a two-year process to craft a long-term vision for the immigrant- and essential worker-rich neighborhood.

That initiative will consist of more permanent changes that alter the broader scope of transportation in Bayview, whereas this virtual open house is limited to Quick-Builds, reversible, adjustable traffic safety improvements to bridge the gap. Projects might include road paint, traffic signs and street posts.

Of the 20 reported collisions over the last five years, 60 percent of the injury collisions were a result of unsafe speeds, turns or lane changes, according to SFMTA. Therefore, the agency hopes to prioritize pedestrian visibility, safe crossings and the reduction of vehicle speeding with this project.

The virtual open house lays out multiple options under consideration that staff believes could achieve these goals. Ideas include reducing travel lanes, installing crosswalks, painted median islands and pedestrian safety zones, and the possible implementation of an extended walkway and protected bike lane.

SFMTA has characterized this Quick-Build undertaking as part of its larger efforts to centralize equity. Bayview residents have long endured limited and, at times, unsafe or unreliable mobility options partly due to “historic planning and policy decisions that did not prioritize the community’s needs,” SFMTA says on its webpage for the project.

