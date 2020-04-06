SFMTA releases full list of planned cuts to bus service

The 22 Fillmore is among the 17 bus lines to continue operations during the coronavirus shutdown, the SFMTA announced Monday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

By Wednesday, just 17 of Muni’s 89 routes will remain in service.

As reported by the San Francisco Examiner on Sunday, The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency plans to significantly cut service this week in order to protect drivers and allow for full service on the remaining routes.

The agency on Monday released a final schedule showing which transit lines will stay and which will be cut during the coronavirus shutdown. The routes that will remain in operation are the 1-California, 22-Fillmore, 38-Geary, 38R-Geary Rapid, 8-Bayshore, 14-Mission, 14R-Mission Rapid, 49-Van Ness-Mission, 9-San Bruno, 19-Polk, 24-Divisadero, 25-Treasure Island, 29-Sunset, 44-O’Shaugnessy, L-Taraval bus, N-Judah bus, and T-Third bus.

The cancellations will begin Tuesday with the closure of seven routes experiencing low ridership. Those routes are the 2-Clement, 3-Jackson, 5-Fulton, 7-Haight, 10-Townsend, 21-Hayes and 31-Balboa.

The SFMTA stated the cuts are being made to allow for increased social distancing on the most vital routes. The agency suffers from understaffing related to COVID-19 that has caused large service gaps on multiple lines in recent weeks.

The agency says it’s expecting 40% of its operators to be out in the coming week as drivers self quarantine or take leave due to conditions that make them especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The 17 routes where available resources will be pooled were decided based on connections to medical facilities, customer travel patterns and the needs of seniors and people with disabilities and connections to neighborhoods with high percentages of households with low incomes and people of color, according to the agency.

The SFMTA is urging Muni riders to use other means of transportation when available. More information, including details on modifications to the 17 remaining routes will be forthcoming, the agency said.

