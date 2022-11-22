ClayStreet_SlowStreet_22Nov2022-033.JPG

Clay Street is recommended to become a slow street.

Just days after voters enshrined John F. Kennedy Drive as a car-free promenade, San Francisco continues to contemplate the future of its roads — and to whom they belong.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency unveiled a slate of permanent slow streets on Monday that, if approved, would seal the fate of a program that began as a temporary way to offer residents a safe escape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

