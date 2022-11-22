Just days after voters enshrined John F. Kennedy Drive as a car-free promenade, San Francisco continues to contemplate the future of its roads — and to whom they belong.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency unveiled a slate of permanent slow streets on Monday that, if approved, would seal the fate of a program that began as a temporary way to offer residents a safe escape during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Slow streets don’t outright ban car traffic but do try to limit and slow it. Their design encourages shared use by cyclists, pedestrians, scooters and everything else with wheels or feet.
The SFMTA proposal will be discussed by the agency’s board of directors at its Dec. 6 meeting.
The plan outlined by SFMTA would keep more than a dozen San Francisco streets forever slow but cut others currently in the program and leave the glaring question of Lake Street’s future unanswered. Slow streets would dot many city neighborhoods, but leave out some of its mostly densely populated areas.
The City’s rapid move to reserve road space for pedestrians during the pandemic won adulation from outsiders and shoutouts in national media, but has prompted debate among San Francisco residents. Those disagreements climaxed in November when ballot measures confronted the future of JFK Drive and The Great Highway, and car-free advocates won the day.
The City’s slow streets program is geographically broader and, unlike JFK Drive, embedded in neighborhoods. Thus, SFMTA is tasked with soliciting feedback on each slow street from a different constituency as they consider which to extend from temporary to permanent status, and what traffic-calming measures should be implemented.
Voters’ support for JFK Promenade may have also boosted the transit tax
The SFTA proposal represents a narrowing of the initial 31 slow streets it created during the pandemic to a final list of 15.
“Slow streets were a citywide experiment, and not all of these experiments were successful,” the agency explained in a document explaining the proposal. “Some slow streets weren’t well utilized or developed conflicts with neighborhood access. Some slow streets didn’t connect to the overall citywide active transportation network. Others did not meet the needs of the community.”
Room for improvement
But the list of remaining slow streets — and details of the plan — left some advocates wanting.
Though it sees “room for improvement,” the organization Kid Safe SF “is really happy to see a permanent slow streets network come together,” said Sara Barz, a volunteer organizer for KidSafe.
Specifically, Kid Safe views the SFMTA’s safe street targets of average vehicular speeds below 20 mph and 1,500 cars a day too high. Lowering those thresholds, Barz said, should be the goal. “That is truly how you make it safe and comfortable” for everyone between the ages of 8 and 80 years old to use — no matter their mode of transport, she said.
The proposed permanent network excludes many of The City’s most densely populated neighborhoods, including North Beach, SoMa and Chinatown.
“It’s far from a ‘network.’ There need to (be) more slow streets added throughout The City — including in North Beach, the Tenderloin, and the Sunset — and each slow street needs to be connected to another slow street, so people can get around our city safely and efficiently,” Luke Bornheimer, an organizer with the group Community Spaces S.F.
Bornheimer noted that SFMTA did not detail what physical infrastructure would be included on slow streets. The agency said it would tailor its design to the conditions on each street.
“Specifically, slow streets need traffic diverters to eliminate cut-through traffic — which represents the vast majority of speeding and reckless driving on slow streets — to make slow streets safe and effective for all street users, especially children, seniors, and people with disabilities,” Bornheimer said.
The new map adds two entirely new roads to the slow streets program, 22nd Street in the Mission District and a lengthy stretch of Cayuga Avenue that runs parallel to Alemany Boulevard.
The agency says that it conducted community outreach about Cayuga Avenue and found broad support — about 70% of those who responded to a survey — for a slow street.
In the Mission, SFMTA is proposing a switcheroo, shifting the slow street on 20th Street a couple blocks south to 22nd Street. The reason, according to the agency, is that 22nd Street is a better fit and is already connected to the city’s bikeway network.
The proposal plainly refuses to address Lake Street, the controversial former slow street that has become a flashpoint for debate between vocal advocates for its full reopening and impassioned cycling and pedestrian safety enthusiasts.
The SFMTA Board approved Lake Street as one of four permanent slow streets last year, but the agency walked that commitment back this year amid persistent objection from car advocates. The agency said it could not reach consensus on a slow street design for Lake Street given how controversial its slow street status was in the neighborhood.
A planned redesign of Slow Lake Street would make Lake Street, well, not so slow.
The plan also maintains SFMTA’s plan to transition the former Page Street slow street to a “neighborway,” which maintains some of the old restrictions but allows for more car access than a slow street.
Aside from Lake Street, the other three post-pandemic slow streets already approved by the SFMTA Board were Golden Gate Avenue, Sanchez Street and Shotwell Street. All remain a part of the SFMTA’s revised, expanded slow streets plan unveiled this week.
The other streets that would achieve permanent status under the SFMTA proposal are Clay Street, 23rd Avenue, Cabrillo Street, Lyon Street, Noe Street, 12th Avenue, Minnesota Street, Arlington Street, Somerset Street and Hearst Avenue.
The Streets Left OutLombard Street, on which the slow street section stretched only a single lonely block, was slashed. Chenery Street’s two-block slow street was also axed for similar reasons, as both it and Lombard Street are isolated from The City’s active transportation network.
All of the Sunset District’s slow streets have already been dissolved. In their place, SFMTA announced that it would implement a number of traffic calming measures in what it now calls the Sunset Neighborways Project. (The Inner Sunset would get to keep one slow street, 12th Avenue, under the plan).
SoMa’s slow streets were also excluded because they consist of alleyways, but the agency said it is “committed to maintaining the existing traffic calming and local access restrictions” on a handful of streets that were closed off for the slow streets program. Pacific Avenue was also axed from the program.
