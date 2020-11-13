Some of the final decorative panels being installed at the platform level in Chinatown–Rose Pak Station. (Courtesy SFMTA)

SFMTA: COVID-19 impacts delay completion of Central Subway project

The construction of the Central Subway project will not finish up next month as scheduled, but is now slated for a spring finish due to COVID-19 impacts and other issues, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced.

The $1.6 billion Central Subway Central will extend the T Third line underground to Chinatown.

“While this mega-project is nearing completion, we are unfortunately delayed a few months due to COVID-19 and other complexities,” the agency said in an announcement Thursday.

The SFMTA had expected to finish construction by the end of next month and begin service in June of next year, after repeated delays.

“Our current projections put the completion of construction this spring and the start of service in the following spring of 2022,” the SFMTA said.

The announcement listed four “main reasons” for the delay.

They include having to shift to remote work and the proper safety measures for working with COVID-19 and delays in getting materials from suppliers during COVID-19.

Another reason was the need for “quarantining multiple contractor crews when, despite safety measures, some of the team tested positive for COVID-19.”

One reason given did not have to do with COVID-19. This factor was “ongoing design changes throughout the project due to the differing site conditions discovered deep underground.”

The agency said that “these delays will likely have impacts on the overall project budget, and we are working closely with our construction contractors to get the project completed as safely and prudently as possible.”

Lots of natural light and exposed concrete from the skylights for the entrance underground at Yerba Buena/Moscone Station. (Courtesy SFMTA)

Some of the final decorative panels being installed at the platform level in Chinatown–Rose Pak Station. (Courtesy SFMTA)
