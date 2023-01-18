San Francisco has another forever slow street.

Page Street was adopted as a permanent slow street — meaning its features will slow and limit cut-through car traffic — by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Board of Directors in a unanimous vote on Tuesday.

