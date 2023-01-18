San Francisco has another forever slow street.

Page Street was adopted as a permanent slow street — meaning its features will slow and limit cut-through car traffic — by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Board of Directors in a unanimous vote on Tuesday.
It’s yet another major victory for advocates of slow streets, who have championed The City’s pandemic-induced program as a way to offer cyclists, pedestrians and everyone else a safer way to get around.
Hastily thrown together during the pandemic, Slow Streets program now struggles to build support
Slow Page Street’s backers described it Tuesday as not only a critical east-west route for bike commuters, but a cultural and community oasis where neighbors bump into one another on a leisurely stroll.
Page Street was one of more than 30 slow streets The City established during the pandemic as fewer people commuted to offices and schools by car — and needed a safe way to recreate outdoors.
But efforts to better-control traffic on Page actually predate the pandemic, as SFMTA looked to address queues of cars maneuvering their way to the Central Freeway.
“It was very much an impact on neighborhood quality of life and traffic safety at the boulevard,” Mark Dreger, SFMTA’s project manager for slow Page Street, told the Board on Tuesday.
The slow section of Page stretches from Stanyan Street to Gough Street, connecting it from Golden Gate Park to within a block of Market Street and The City’s bike network.
Under the plans adopted by the board on Tuesday, the road will now feature traffic diversion at the intersection of Page Street and Divisadero Street. Once barriers are installed this spring, cars traveling east and west on Page Street will be forced to make a right turn on Divisadero, and will be prohibited from continuing straight or taking a left.
The 16 slow streets approved on Tuesday are not necessarily the permanent scope of the program
The plans also enshrined all of the street’s existing protections, like traffic diverters at Webster Street and Octavia Boulevard.
Page Street joins the list of now 17 permanent slow streets adopted by SFMTA. It is unique in how it once served as an alternative route to the Central Freeway.
That history was relevant to the board’s discussion, although SFMTA says it has not tracked an uptick in congestion on streets around Page.
Board member Manny Yekutiel stressed his support for slow Page Street, but questioned if there were measures SFMTA could take to alleviate the backup of cars on Oak Street, which runs parallel to Page and connects to Octavia Boulevard and the Central Freeway.
In response, Dreger noted that of the three parallel streets, Haight is focused on transit access, Page prioritizes active transportation like biking, and Oak is what is left over.
“I empathize with folks who have to deal with that traffic on Oak — and on Fell — because it is a residential street, but that’s the street that formerly had on and off ramps and connects with the boulevard,” Dreger said.
The agency didn’t wait for its board’s vote to begin making changes to the street.
It wrapped tape around signage that said “local traffic only,” language that it says is no longer relevant. Cars traveling to and from anywhere are allowed on the road — but they will have to confront its diverters and abide by its rules. The agency is taking similar steps on other slow streets, including Lake Street.
The fate of The City’s slow streets was uncertain for months, as many pandemic restrictions eased and people got back in their cars. Some drivers have insisted The City return roads to their pre-pandemic state.
In December, the SFMTA board adopted an initial slate of 16 permanent slow streets.
That list included the controversial Lake Street, which runs from Arguello Boulevard to 28th Avenue and has sharply divided opponents and supporters.