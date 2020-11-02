SFFD firefighter in critical condition after injury on the job

San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said a firefighter was struck by a hose while responding to a fire downtown Monday. (SFFD video screenshot)

San Francisco Firefighter Matt Vann is in critical condition at San Francisco General Hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries while responding to a high rise fire Monday afternoon.

First responders from Station No. 1, including Vann, responded to a fire on the 19th floor of a building at 55 Spear Street at 3:30 p.m., where they used “standard protocols” to resolve the incident, according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesman for the San Francisco Fire Department.

Vann was “inadvertently struck” by a hose line towards the end of the response at roughly the same time that a Muni bus drove through the “incident operational area,” according to Baxter.

The collision knocked Vann to the ground, where he hit his head and was rendered unconscious and unable to breathe. He was transported by his fellow firefighters to SFGH.

Details on what role the Muni bus played in causing the hose line t to hit he firefighter remain unclear, and Baxter did not directly link the two.

The San Francisco Police Department will lead the investigation to determine what transpired.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency was made aware of the incident shortly before 4 p.m., according to spokesperson Kristen Holland.

“We are coordinating with SFPD on their investigation. We’re also receiving regular updates from our partners at SFFD and share their concern and hope for the firefighter’s full recovery,” she said. “According to our standard procedure, the Muni operator will be drug tested and placed on non-driving status pending the outcome of the investigation.”

All Muni vehicles were rerouted to avoid the area.

The family and girlfriend of Vann have been notified.

“Matt is a beloved member of our department who has been active for six years,” Baxter said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

