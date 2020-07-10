SF Zoo can now open but reopening of other business still on hold

In the latest reopening news, The City will allow the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens to resume operations on Monday.

But a number of businesses like hair salons, tattoo parlours and massage establishment still must wait, city officials said Friday.

The City was going to let these businesses open on June 29, but COVID-19 cases began to rise and the reopening was halted.

Indoor-dining was initially expected to resume on July 13, but earlier this week The City halted that as well.

In a Friday update on The City’s reopening plans, Mayor London Breed and Dr. Grant Colfax, head of the Department of Public Health, said the zoo could reopen on Monday. They also said that beginning Monday shoppers can resume using reusable bags and “boat and fishing expeditions will have additional guidelines for how to do those activities safely, with up to 12 people.”

On Monday, city officials plan to give another update on whether reopening may resume for other businesses after reviewing the latest data. Next in line are those personal service businesses where both workers and patrons can wear masks at all times, like hair and nail salons.

“COVID-19 is still too prevalent in our community, and we need to be vigilant and take all the precautions that are proven to slow the spread,” Breed said in a statement. “Unfortunately, reopening businesses that will encourage gathering and interacting with people outside of your own household is not the safe thing to do right now.”

