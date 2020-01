A 32-year-old woman has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim of a deadly shooting in the Tenderloin over the weekend.

Emma Hunt, of San Francisco, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at around 3:51 a.m. Sunday near O’Farrell and Larkin streets, authorities said.

Hunt died after being taken to a local hospital.

Police said a suspect in the shooting, described as a man in his 20s, remains at large as of Monday morning.

Bay City News contributed to this report