SF woman accused of murder for allegedly hitting man with truck

A 42-year-old woman is being accused of murder for allegedly striking a man with a truck in Bayview and then fleeing the scene, police said Monday.

Berneca Morton, of San Francisco, was arrested last Wednesday after homicide investigators identified her as the driver who allegedly struck 41-year-old Robert Walsh in a parking lot four days earlier, according to authorities.

Walsh was hit by the truck on the 1000 block of Gilman Avenue around 10:47 p.m. on Oct. 26, authorities said. He died later that night after an ambulance took him to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Jail records show Morton was booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder and felony hit-and-run as well as domestic violence, indicating that she and Walsh were in a relationship.

Prosecutors could not immediately confirm whether Morton has been formally charged.

She is scheduled for court Tuesday morning and is being held without bail.

The incident appears to mark the 33rd homicide reported in San Francisco so far this year.

In the most recent homicide before Walsh died, a 21-year-old student at San Francisco State University named Valeria Villagomez was shot and killed at a house across from Lowell High School.

Prosecutors have since charged the man she was dating, 20-year-old Jose DeJesus Rodriguez, with murder.

