SF woman, 79, killed while video chatting in Richmond District

A 79-year-old woman who was killed at a house in the Richmond District last week may have been struck with a baseball bat during a Zoom video call, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Yuqin Sun, an elderly woman from San Francisco, was found lying in a pool of blood at the home near Anza Street and 16th Avenue last Wednesday after a witness on the video conference called police.

The witness heard a loud noise or thud when Sun walked off the screen and then saw a person who matched the description of Sun’s roommate enter the frame, the source said. Officers arrived at the scene and seized a baseball bat as evidence.

The roommate, identified as 60-year-old Min Jian Guan, was arrested in connection with the homicide, police said. He has been charged with murder and elder abuse, according to prosecutors.

Records show Guan is currently being held without bail at County Jail.

There have been 21 homicides so far this year in San Francisco, a small increase compared to 2019, when there were 20 killings as of the end of June.

The most recent homicide before last week happened on June 8 when 48-year-old Deanna Rice was found suffering from gunshot wounds near Earl Street and Kirkwood Avenue in Hunters Point, according to police.

She died a day later.

Investigators believe that the killing stemmed from a vandalism incident that escalated into gun violence, police said. A suspect was arrested but not charged in the case pending further investigation.

