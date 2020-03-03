SF voters show support for Prop. B seismic improvements bond measure

Early returns show voters are favoring The City’s nearly $630 million bond to pay for seismic improvements of police and fire facilities to ensure an effective response to emergencies in the event of a major earthquake.

The bond measure, Proposition B, is a continuation of the Earthquake Safety and Emergency Response bond program that began in 2010. It requires a two-thirds vote to pass, just over 66 percent.In early returns, Prop. B has 77 percent of the vote.

The City intends to use most of the bond money, some $275 million, to pay for seismically upgrading firehouses and replacing the Treasure Island firefighter academy and training facility. Another $121 million is planned to go toward seismic upgrades to police stations and other police facilities.

About $150 million would go to pay for upgrades to The City’s Emergency Firefighting Water System.

Another $70 million would go toward seismic improvements to other disaster response facilities and $9 million would pay for the expansion of the Department of Emergency Management’s 911 call center.

There was no organized opposition against the bond measure. There was a more than $700,000 campaign backing the measure.

Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors placed the measure on the ballot.

Shon Buford, head of the firefighters union, previously told the San Francisco Examiner “firefighters and first responders won’t be able to take immediate action if they are rescuing themselves inside crumbling buildings.”

He also noted that the funding would pay to improve and expand the water system to “ensure firefighters can access the water they need.”

