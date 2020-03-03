SF voters electing three new judges to serve on the bench

Early election results released Tuesday night show two public defenders and a district attorney leading in their bids to become San Francisco Superior Court judges.

Rani Singh, a managing attorney with the District Attorney’s Office, and deputy public defenders Maria Evangelista and Michelle Tong were ahead of their competitors with roughly 60,000 votes counted in each race.

Singh was up with about 53 percent of the vote against housing attorney Carolyn Gold, while Evangelista had more than 58 percent of the vote over Pang Ly, a commissioner pro tem with the San Francisco Superior Court.

The closest race appeared to be between Tong and former Marin County prosecutor Dorothy Proudfoot. Tong had nearly 53 percent of the vote, while Proudfoot had more than 47 percent.

This story will be updated.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Politics

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
One floor of One Sansome closed due to possible employee coronavirus exposure
Next story
Bernie Sanders wins California on Super Tuesday

Just Posted

Bernie Sanders wins California on Super Tuesday

California, the marquee prize of the 14-state voting bonanza of Super Tuesday, has sided with Sen. Bernie Sanders

Prop. E: Measure to tie office development to construction of affordable housing ahead in polls

Voters appear to be favoring a ballot measure that would restrict the… Continue reading

Voters favor Prop. A to fund facilities upgrades at CCSF

Measure will allow college district to build new facilities, deal with maintenance backlog

Supes approve 200-bed navigation center in Upper Market Street

Health board to vote on meth sobering center, behavioral health respite center

SF voters show support for Prop. B seismic improvements bond measure

Bond measure will provide $628.5M for upgrades to emergency response facilities

Most Read