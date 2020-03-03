SF voters electing three new judges to serve on the bench

Early election results released Tuesday night show two public defenders and a district attorney leading in their bids to become San Francisco Superior Court judges.

Rani Singh, a managing attorney with the District Attorney’s Office, and deputy public defenders Maria Evangelista and Michelle Tong were ahead of their competitors with roughly 60,000 votes counted in each race.

Singh was up with about 53 percent of the vote against housing attorney Carolyn Gold, while Evangelista had more than 58 percent of the vote over Pang Ly, a commissioner pro tem with the San Francisco Superior Court.

The closest race appeared to be between Tong and former Marin County prosecutor Dorothy Proudfoot. Tong had nearly 53 percent of the vote, while Proudfoot had more than 47 percent.

This story will be updated.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Politics

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/