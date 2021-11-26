SF unveils plan to encourage holiday shopping at small businesses

By Bay City News

With the arrival of the first holiday season since the emergence of the COVID-19 vaccine, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a series of events and initiatives aimed at inspiring holiday shoppers to support local businesses.

The “Shop and Dine in the 49” campaign, unveiled Tuesday, consists of several components aimed at bringing holiday festivities, including shopping, along the city’s various commercial corridors.

Part of the campaign, which is a joint effort by Breed and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, includes a trolley car that will take shoppers to various neighborhoods around the city, promoting local businesses in each area. Also included is the annual City Hall Holiday Pop-Up on Dec. 7, a one-time event that brings together more than 35 local artists and businesses for holiday festivities.

In addition, The City is moving to waive permit fees for businesses seeking to have sidewalk retail sales on Dec. 4, 5, 11, and 12 — two of the busiest shopping weekends during the season.

According to city officials, the need to attract shoppers to local businesses is crucial not only because of the economic losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also as online shopping increases in popularity.

“San Francisco’s diverse small business community is what makes our city the special place we all know and love,” Breed said in a statement. “As we continue on our economic recovery this holiday season, it is more important now than ever before to shop local and support your favorite entrepreneurs and family-owned stores.”

More information about the campaign, including a trolley tour schedule and calendar of events and activities, can be found at www.shopdine49.com.