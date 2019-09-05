Supervisor Shamann Walton speaks during a Board of Supervisors Government Audit and Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SF unveils $5.5 million upgrades at Potrero Hill Recreation Center

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department on Wednesday unveiled $5.5 million worth of upgrades to the Potrero Hill Recreation Center.

City leaders at a community celebration touted the new improvements, which include revamped athletic fields, new sports equipment, and improved lighting and pathways.

“I remember coming up to the Potrero Hill Rec Center at a young age and playing basketball and watching my older cousins on the court,”

Supervisor Shamann Walton said in a statement.

“It’s exciting to see the new playground and now the updates to all of the fields makes it even more exciting for young people and families to utilize. We will continue to fight for more open space and more modern recreation facilities in District 10,” he said.

The renovations to the center also include a new irrigation system, new landscaping, concrete retaining walls, curbs, stairs, resurfacing of the center’s tennis and basketball courts and new light poles.

