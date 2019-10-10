SF tour bus company accused of cheating workers out of healthcare

“This company cheated not only its workers, but also its law-abiding competitors in the marketplace.”

The operators of a San Francisco tour bus company are facing a lawsuit from City Attorney Dennis Herrera for allegedly failing to pay their “fair share” toward health care costs for workers.

Herrera filed a lawsuit against the operators behind City Sightseeing on Thursday seeking nearly $900,000 in restitution and fines over the health care issues.

“This company cheated not only its workers, but also its law-abiding competitors in the marketplace,” Herrera said in a statement.

From 2014 to 2017, the company allegedly failed to put money toward health care for its employees under the San Francisco Health Care Security Ordinance.

The company could have paid for workers’ insurance, helped reimburse employees for health care costs or paid the money toward city-provided medical coverage.

It has been fined $249,000 over time for allegedly failing to do so.

The lawsuit names City Sightseeing operators CS Global SF, LLC, SFTS, LLC, and Guest Service Solutions, LLC as well as managing partner Cristian Watts.

“City Sightseeing has been given every chance to do the right thing,” Herrera said. “Instead, Mr. Watts has thumbed his nose at the law. Now it’s time to hold him accountable and send a clear message: Following the law isn’t optional.”