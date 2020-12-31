Cool, rainy weather is expected by Friday night, with the chance of more rain on Sunday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SF to start the new year with a little rain

The first weekend of 2021 will see weak to moderate rain as San Francisco ends another abnormally dry year.

New Year’s Eve and most of New Year’s Day are expected to be free of rain, with showers beginning Friday night into Saturday.

Temperatures in San Francisco will be in the 40s the next couple of nights and in the 50s during the day, said NWS Bay Area meteorologist Anna Schneider.

Sunday night is expected to bring more rainfall into Monday, along with some weather warnings. That includes the potential for flash flooding from rain falling in areas where the record-setting LNU, Glass, Meyers and CZU complex fires burned earlier this year.

“The roads will probably be slick, probably some localized flooding,” Schneider said. “We’ll be keeping an eye on the burn scars.”

Rainfall at this time of year is 40 percent of normal in downtown San Francisco and 25 percent of normal at the San Francisco International Airport area in Millbrae. San Francisco received just .05 inches of rain Wednesday night.

There is also a high surf advisory until Thursday night.

