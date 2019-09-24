SF to see highs in upper 80s as heat wave hits Bay Area

A heat wave will present health and fire risks for residents of the Bay Area Tuesday and Wednesday, officials with the National Weather Service said.

Highs in the region will vary from the 80s and low 90s at the coast to the mid 90s and low 100s inland, presenting moderate heat risks in most areas and high risks possible in isolated areas Tuesday.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, weather officials said. Residents are urged to limit strenuous outdoor activity to the cooler times of the day, drink lots of fluids, stay in air conditioning, avoid leaving kids or pets in vehicles and provide extra care for pets, crops and livestock.

San Francisco is expected to reach 88 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

In Concord, the high temperature is expected to be 102 degrees and the high in San Jose is expected to be 96 degrees. In Santa Rosa, the Tuesday afternoon high is expected to be 103 degrees while in Napa the forecast is for a high of 99. High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be only a degree lower than Tuesday.

Much cooler weather is forecast for later in the week with the potential for rain.