SF to resume issuing parking tickets if vehicles not moved for street sweeping

San Francisco has not enforced parking violations for street sweeping since a shelter-in-place order was imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in March, but Mayor London Breed said Friday enforcement will go back into effect on June 15.

Breed made the announcement with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which oversees parking enforcement, including issuing tickets and vehicle tows.

On May 4, Breed called on residents to move their vehicles to allow for street weeping if they were able, and warned if they did not she’d have to resume the parking enforcement.

Since March 17, when the shelter-in-place health order went into effect, there has been no parking enforcement for street sweeping, on the theory that it was better to allow people to stay home and not worry about a parking ticket if they don’t move their cars.

City officials estimated as many as 18,000 drivers per day were failing to move their vehicles for the prescribed street sweeping times.

“At the beginning of the Stay Home Order we wanted to ensure that people who were sick were able to isolate themselves without needing to leave to move their vehicles,” Breed said in a statement. “Now as we’re reopening, we’ve reached the point where we must resume parking enforcement so that we can clean our streets.”

She added, “We’ll of course continue waiving tickets for people who face issues related to COVID-19.”

Jeffrey Tumlin, SFMTA Director of Transportation, said that “as more businesses open up and more residents return to work, now is the right time to ensure our streets are clean and ready to support economic activity.”

