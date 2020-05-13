SF to release guidelines on reopening of retail shops

Most retail outlets will be allowed to provide curbside pickup and delivery services starting Monday. (Kevin N. Hume/2018 S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco will allow most retail to reopen with curbside sales and delivery services beginning Monday, Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday.

Last week, Breed said that The City planned to allow certain retail businesses to open for curbside pickup and delivery, but on Wednesday she expanded that to include most retail.

“We are able to extend this to all retail in San Francisco with a business that is actually directly connected to the street,” Breed during a press conference. She said it will also include manufacturing and warehouses.

Since March 17, San Francisco has had a shelter-in-place health order in effect that allows only essential businesses like grocery stores to operate, along with restaurants providing pick up and delivery service.

She noted, however, that there are exceptions.

“This does not include malls, for example,” Breed said.

Dr. Grant Colfax, head of the Department of Public Health, said that The City will release “full instructions” Thursday and the formal health order will be issued Monday “if the indicators are still good.”

The City is looking at such data as newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases and how many people are hospitalized. Colfax said hospitalizations remain flat. If there are signs of an increase, he noted, there may be a need to “pause.”

He said some of the guidelines include that “retailers that can do curbside pickup must have no more than 10 employees onsite at any time or fewer if the store is very small.”

“Related manufacturing and warehouse work can resume if there are no more than 50 employees on site at one time,” Colfax said.

He also said that businesses that do open will need to “adopt a social distancing protocol and a health and safety plan.”

“We’re taking these steps gradually while monitoring our case numbers, hospitalizations and hospital capacity,” Breed said in a tweet. “We’ve made progress because San Franciscans are taking the Stay Home order seriously. We’ll continue moving carefully to protect public health throughout this process.”

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCoronavirusPoliticssan francisco news

