SF to open three large sites for COVID-19 vaccinations

Breed: ‘We need more doses. We are asking for more doses’

A health care worker receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020. (Courtesy SFgov)

San Francisco is opening large sites where people can receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes more readily available with a goal of having the ability to vaccinate 10,000 per day, officials announced Friday.

The sites will include the Moscone Center in South of Market, City College of San Francisco’s main campus and the San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market. The City College site is expected to open by the end of next week. It’s unclear when the other sites will open.

The City is launching the sites in collaboration with health care providers including Kaiser, UC San Francisco, Dignity Health and Sutter, which administer doses to those with insurance.

The Department of Public Health administers doses to health care workers in its hospitals and clinics as well as the uninsured.

“We have a plan to work with our private health care providers to create a network vaccination sites in San Francisco, including three large sites that will allow us to quickly vaccinate people once we have the supply to do so,” Mayor London Breed said. “My focus has been on setting up The City to be ready when we do get vaccines.”

Breed said the locations are not the problem — the supply is. Vaccination distribution is being led by the state, which has faced criticism for a slow rollout.

“We are ready for more doses,” Breed said. “We need more doses. We are asking for more doses.”

California has received 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and administered 1.07 million doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said more recent data shows 1.188 million doses have been administered in California.

DPH vaccinated more than 10,000 front line healthcare workers as of Wednesday. It’s not clear how many people private health care providers have vaccinated.

The City is also launching on Tuesday a website, www.sf.gov/vaccinenotify, where people can enter their information to learn when they are eligible for vacination under the state’s guidelines.

Check back for updates.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/