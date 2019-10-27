SF to open shelter for Kincade Fire evacuees at St. Mary’s Cathedral

San Francisco will open a shelter for those evacuated from the Kincade Fire at Cathedral of Saint Mary, Mayor London Breed announced Sunday evening.

The shelter at 1111 Gough St. will be open at 8:00 a.m. Monday. The temporary shelter is scheduled to operate through Friday.

Breed also issued a proclamation declaring a local emergency in order to provide mutual aid for the fire.

“San Francisco stands with our neighbors to the north and is ready to help in every way we can,” said Breed. “Our City departments are working in unison to provide shelter and care to those who have been displaced, while first responders continue to fight the fire in Sonoma County.”

The Human Services Agency will work with the American Red Cross to operate the shelter, which will be open to adults, families, and pets. No proof of documentation is required and all are welcome.

The Department of Public Health will also be on hand to assess the medical evacuees.

The City may also open additional locations to shelters for evacuees.

The emergency proclamation must be ratified by the Board of Supervisors within seven days.