SF to launch COVID-19 testing site at Alemany Farmer’s Market

Following the closure of the South of Market testing site, access to free COVID-19 testing will begin Tuesday at Alemany Farmer’s Market and operate five days per week, city officials announced Monday.

The site will have the capacity to test to 500 persons per day.

The City is shifting resources away from the SoMa testing site to the Alemany site to better serve the southeast area of San Francisco, city officials said.

“Equity has been a priority for us throughout the pandemic, and part of having an equitable citywide response to COVID means that we direct our resources where there’s the most need,” Breed said in a statement. “With the CityTestSF site at Alemany, we’re making testing even easier for people to access right in their own neighborhood.”

The City is currently testing about 5,800 people daily.

Dr. Grant Colfax, head of the Department of Public Health, said that “we have to adapt our strategy to where the need is greatest and locating more high-capacity, low barrier testing to the most impacted part of the city is the smart strategy.”

The newly located site comes as San Francisco is experiencing a fall surge of cases that prompted The City to shutdown indoor dining last Friday and appears to have increased demand for testing at some neighborhood sites.

The testing site, called Alemany CityTestSF, is located at 100 Alemany Boulevard. People can walk up for tests and drive-through. Appointments can be scheduled at sf.gov/gettestedsf but residents and essential workers can obtain tests without appointments.

The hours for the Alemany CityTestSF will be 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

SF may prohibit people from smoking in their apartments

