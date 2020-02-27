SF to introduce legislation authorizing safe injection sites

In the face of soaring drug overdose deaths, Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Matt Haney on Thursday announced they plan to introduce legislation next week that would permit nonprofits to open safe injection sites where people can inject drugs under medical supervision.

Breed has advocated for safe injection sites, also called safe consumption sites, as an effective way to reduce the spread of diseases like HIV and to reduce fatal drug overdoses. But The City has stalled efforts to open them due to legal concerns and threats of prosecution from the Trump administration.

However, the nonprofit Safehouse in Philadelphia won a legal battle this week against the federal government to open the country’s first sanctioned safe injection site. The U.S. District Court in Philadelphia ruled Tuesday that Safehouse’s plan to open a safe injection site would not violate a provision of the federal Controlled Substances Act, as federal prosecutors had argued.

Additionally, the California state legislature will once again attempt to pass a bill providing legal protections for those involved in operating these facilities this year. A number of safe injection sites are operating in countries outside of the United States and studies have shown they are effective in combating the spread of disease and preventing overdoses.

Under Breed and Haney’s legislation, the Department of Public Health would establish regulations and a permitting process for nonprofits to open safe injection sites. According to the Mayor’s Office, the permits “will become operative” upon the passage of the state law authorizing safe injection sites, Assembly Bill 362, which the state legislature is expected to reconsider this year.

“Safe consumption sites save lives,” Breed said in a statement. “They help prevent overdoses, reduce public drug use, prevent the spread of disease, and connect people to medical care that can help treat their addiction. We need one or more of these sites in our city, and this legislation creates a path for nonprofit providers to apply to operate one of these life-saving facilities.”

Haney said during a Board of Supervisors committee hearing this week on separate legislation to require more frequent reporting of overdose death data that the number of deaths, which reached at least 330 in 2019, is “shocking.”

“They should lead to urgent, immediate and swift action to prevent further loss of life,” Haney said.

The safe injection site legislation is backed by Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax.

“Safe consumption sites are a proven strategy to save lives,” Colfax said in a statement. “Research shows that the presence of these sites and services does not increase drug injecting, drug trafficking or crime. We need to continue to create more places where people who use drugs can find support and be connected to services like primary medical care and housing.”

There are an estimated 24,500 people who inject drugs in San Francisco.

There were 222 fatal drug overdoses due to cocaine, methamphetamine or opioids in 2017, 259 in 2018, and in 2019 there were at least 330, according to the latest data released by the department and presented to the Health Commission last week.

The spike in overdose deaths is blamed largely on fentanyl use,

The 2019 data is partial and health officials said “significantly more” cases of fatal drug overdoses are expected once all the data is in.

City officials said the Philadelphia ruling does not apply directly to California but the legislation that Breed and Haney will introduce is consistent with the ruling.

Bay Area NewsPoliticssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/