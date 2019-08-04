SF to host job fair for seniors, people with disabilities

Positions in concessions at the new Chase Center are being offered at Monday’s job fair. 2019. (Ryan Gorcey/S.F. Examiner)

When Mayor London Breed spoke to seniors and those with disabilities at a town hall in January, they asked her to address their need for employment amid San Francisco’s rising costs. She promised to hold a job fair.

On Monday, Breed is following through on that promise.

The City will connect seniors and those with disabilities to some 30 prospective employers.

There is even a chance to leave the job fair with a job with one of six companies.

Among those hiring on the spot is Bon Appétit Management Company, filling concessions positions in the new Chase Center arena. Another arena business planning on-site hiring is sports-merchandising company Fanatics. There is also a chance to work for Gukenheimer, which provides hospitality services for Google’s offices.

Others potentially hiring at a later date include city departments themselves, cannabis business Harvest, security company Allied Universal and shuttle company Bauer’s.

“This hiring fair isn’t just another job fair. It is a way to break down barriers and make sure that our older adults and residents with disabilities have the resources and support they need to secure employment so that no one is left behind,” Breed said. “These groups face a unique set of challenges that make them especially vulnerable to poverty, eviction, homelessness, social isolation, and depression. Helping them get a job is critical to ensuring they can live a healthy and happy life.”

The event will also have employment services available, including representatives from LinkedIn to help create online profiles.

The Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD), the Department of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS), and the Dignity Fund Coalition, which held the town hall in January, are hosting the fair.

“In San Francisco, more and more older adults find themselves having to work later in life just to make ends meet, and job seekers with disabilities are at least three times more likely to be unemployed,” said Josh Arce, director of workforce development at OEWD. “We’re grateful to our service providers and employers for coming together for this job fair to bring jobs and resources directly to those community members.”

City officials said older adults and people with disabilities face relatively high levels of unemployment along with job discrimination and comprise the largest portion of those living below the federal poverty level. Studies find that a growing older homeless population is attributable in part to employment disruption.

San Francisco’s low unemployment rate of 2.3 percent doesn’t tell the full story. The 2017 American Community Survey, which tracks not only active job seekers but those not looking for work, estimates an overall local unemployment rate of 5.4 percent, which increases to 6.1 percent for older adults aged 55 and up. For residents with disabilities, the percentage is 12.3 percent.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the second-floor Green Room in the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Ave. Breed is scheduled to attend to fair and address attendees.

The demand is evident. More than 350 job seekers had pre-registered as of Friday afternoon.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com