SF to giveaway thousands of backpacks for students

Mayor London Breed and nonprofits will hand out thousands of free backpacks and supplies to help prepare students for the upcoming school year.

Over the next two weeks, Breed and a number of groups will host 29 backpack giveaways, the Mayor’s Office announced Friday morning.

The giveaways, which take place annually, are expected to distribute more than 5,000 backpacks and school supplies this year.

“Providing students with the materials they need for the new school year allows them to focus on their education,” Breed said. “We know that San Francisco is an expensive place to live, especially for families that are raising children. These backpack giveaways are one way we can help ease the financial burden for our families and make our City more equitable. We want students to be excited about going back to school and to have the tools they need to succeed.”

Participating groups include the Salvation Army, United Playaz, HOPE SF, the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco, Mission Economic Development Association, Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation and Collective Impact.

“Helping our families in the Western Addition and throughout the city get a strong start back-to-school shows that San Francisco is delivering on our promise to ensure all of our residents—especially our low-income families—share in the prosperity and opportunity of our City,” said Brittany Ford, Mo’Magic Director. “These communities are our communities, our San Francisco.”

On Saturday, Mo’Magic is hosting its 10th annual backpack giveaway at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center, 1050 McAllister St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Previous story
Trial weekend ferry service between SF and Richmond begins

Just Posted

Residents get a sneak peek at mural at center of national debate

Ballot measure planned to block destruction of frescoes at George Washington High School

San Francisco State shuts down Chinese language program under federal pressure

SAN FRANCISCO _ In the far reaches of Redding, it’s not so… Continue reading

Vallie Brown tops progressive challenger in District 5 supervisor campaign fundraising— but not by much

New filings show Dean Preston drawing more donations from outside district

19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass adds Tanya Tucker, Daniel Norgren, Nikki Lane

Dry Branch Fire Squad, John Craigie, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Sierra Hull also appearing

Homeless count shows sharp decline in Golden Gate Park — but where did everyone go?

The number of homeless people counted in Golden Gate Park in past… Continue reading

Most Read