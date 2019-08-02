SF to giveaway thousands of backpacks for students

Mayor London Breed and nonprofits will hand out thousands of free backpacks and supplies to help prepare students for the upcoming school year.

Over the next two weeks, Breed and a number of groups will host 29 backpack giveaways, the Mayor’s Office announced Friday morning.

The giveaways, which take place annually, are expected to distribute more than 5,000 backpacks and school supplies this year.

“Providing students with the materials they need for the new school year allows them to focus on their education,” Breed said. “We know that San Francisco is an expensive place to live, especially for families that are raising children. These backpack giveaways are one way we can help ease the financial burden for our families and make our City more equitable. We want students to be excited about going back to school and to have the tools they need to succeed.”

Participating groups include the Salvation Army, United Playaz, HOPE SF, the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco, Mission Economic Development Association, Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation and Collective Impact.

“Helping our families in the Western Addition and throughout the city get a strong start back-to-school shows that San Francisco is delivering on our promise to ensure all of our residents—especially our low-income families—share in the prosperity and opportunity of our City,” said Brittany Ford, Mo’Magic Director. “These communities are our communities, our San Francisco.”

On Saturday, Mo’Magic is hosting its 10th annual backpack giveaway at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center, 1050 McAllister St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.