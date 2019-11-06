At least 70,000 ballots remain uncounted in nailbiter SF contests

The early results are in, but San Francisco still has tens of thousands more ballots to count in the local election, the Department of Elections announced Wednesday morning.

An estimated 70,000 more ballots remain uncounted in Tuesday’s election, the department said. An updated count is expected at 4 p.m.

As of the latest tally from shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, just 240 votes separated interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus from progressive challenger Chesa Boudin under ranked-choice voting. Boundin, meanwhile, led in first-choice votes.

It’s not clear how many of the 70,000 ballots were cast by District 5 voters, where progressive candidate Dean Preston has a lead of 218 votes over Supervisor Vallie Brown under ranked-choice voting. Preston also leads in first choice votes.

The number of remaining ballots includes an estimated 57,000 vote-by-mail ballots that were dropped off at polling stations on election day and those coming in through the mail.

The number also includes 13,000 “provisional and conditional” ballots that require a closer examination to determine if they were cast by those eligible to vote.

The department said it expects to count “most” vote-by-mail ballots by Friday and will provide the first update to the tally at around 4 pm Wednesday.

As of last night, the department had counted 115,183 ballots cast. There are 495,050 registered voters in San Francisco.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com