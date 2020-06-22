SF to allow reopening of hair salons, tattoo parlors, massage establishments

Plywood signs with messages hang over windows outside J.P. Kempt Barber Social barber shop on Divisadero Street. The City hopes to allow businesses including hair and nail salons to reopen as of June 29, pending approval from state authorities. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco plans to allow the reopening of more types of businesses next week including hair salons, tattoo parlors, outdoor bars and massage establishments.

The City previously said these businesses could reopen later next month, but has now moved up the date to June 29.

In order for the new date to become official, however, The City needs to get the go ahead from the California Department of Public Health, which is currently reviewing the plan.

“We know a lot of businesses and residents are struggling financially, and this next step will help get more San Franciscans back to work while still balancing safety,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement announcing the next phase in San Francisco’s reopening of its businesses.

The plan is to allow for the reopening next Monday of hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, tattoo shops, museums, zoos, outdoor bars and outdoor swimming.

The Board of Supervisors approved last week a motion to allow the Department of Public Health to seek a variance from the California Department of Public Health to allow The City to open at a quicker timeline than established by the state. The Department of Public Health has submitted the request and is waiting for approval.

“We appreciate the Governor’s recognition that gradual reopening depends on local circumstances and the health indicators in each community,” Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the Department of Public Health said in a statement. “We will continue to closely monitor those indicators in San Francisco as we partner with City and community leaders on careful reopening. We expect COVID-19 cases to increase as we reopen.”

He continued, “To keep that increase manageable and sustain our commitment to protecting the people most vulnerable to the virus, everyone in San Francisco must continue to take the precautions that save lives.”

The reopening timeline is also informed by the work of the San Francisco COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force.

“Moving forward with opening personal services is especially important because unlike other types of businesses, nail salons, barbershops and aestheticians haven’t been able to continue through online sales or offer services at curbside,” said Assessor Carmen Chu, co-chair of the Economic Recovery Task Force. “In addition, from an equity perspective, these businesses also disproportionately impact women and communities of color.”

Since March 17, San Francisco has had a stay home health order in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, but has started to relax the restrictions to allow for a reopening. Recent phases of reopening included the permission to do curbside sales for most retail businesses on May 17 and on June 15 outdoor dining and indoor retail. The City is offering free permits for restaurants to use public spaces like streets and sidewalks under a “Shared Spaces” program.

Since March, The City has confirmed 3,185 people have contracted COVID-19 and 48 have died from the respiratory illness. A total of 121,772 people have been tested for the disease. As of Saturday, 36 persons are hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 25 are in acute care.

