SF to allow barber shops, salons to operate outdoors

Barber shops and other personal services will be allowed to reopen next week if they operate outdoors. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco will allow personal services like salons and massage services and fitness studios and gyms to operate outdoors starting Tuesday, officials announced Friday.

The announcement comes after a pause in city reopening plans since late June due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Outdoor personal services where both clients and employees can remain masked are allowed to operate starting next week, which includes haircuts, barber services, massages and nail services.

“All businesses in San Francisco are struggling, and while many have been able to reopen with modifications in place, providers of personal services like hair salons, barber shops and massage establishments have remained shuttered,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “This has created a huge financial challenge for their owners and employees, and I am so glad that those businesses will soon be able to reopen for outdoor service.

“We know it won’t be seamless to operate outdoors, but we stand ready to support with programs like Shared Spaces and health and safety guidance so that people can get back to work while also protecting themselves and their clients,” she continued.

City officials also said that since San Francisco remains on California’s COVID-19 watchlist schools cannot open for in-person classroom teaching, but waivers are possible for elementary schools. Schools can apply for a waiver from the Department of Public Health beginning next week. City officials said 53 schools have expressed interest in applying.

In late June, Breed halted San Francisco’s reopening of businesses as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations had started to rise again. A month later, San Francisco was added to the state’s watchlist due to ICU bed capacity and its case rate requiring them to adhere to the state’s guidelines to not reopen activities that could increase the spread of COVID-19.

“Reopening personal services outdoors is our next step, but the goal is to keep taking these steps as quickly as it’s safe to do so,” said Joaquin Torres, director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development. “We’re talking with businesses and our Public Health leaders daily to ensure San Francisco is exploring every option to safely expand new opportunities for reopening.”

