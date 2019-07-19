SF teens arrested in connection with Tanforan shooting

Police have arrested two additional suspects in connection with a shooting that injured two teenagers earlier this month at The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno.

Officers arrested Deandre Lejon Grant, 18, of San Francisco, Thursday morning on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and on an arrested warrant related to the incident at the shopping center, according to the San Bruno Police Department.

A 14-year-old male, of San Francisco, who acted in concert with one of the suspected shooters, was also arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy, according to police.

Police had previously arrested a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting. The juvenile suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy, police said.

On July 2, two teenage boys were injured in the shooting, which erupted between two groups on the second floor of the mall at 1150 El Camino Real.

Police said one person from each group began shooting at each other, and both suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

Both teens were hospitalized with one suffering a shot in the abdomen and the other suffering a shot to the leg.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall after the shooting while law enforcement and SWAT teams searched for the suspects.