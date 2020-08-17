SF teen arrested in crash that killed 1, injured 8

A San Francisco teenager was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly struck another vehicle in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood, killing one person and injuring eight others.

Paris Powell, 19, is believed to have run an eastbound red light at Geneva Avenue before colliding with a minivan traveling north on Prague Street, according to Officer Robert Rueca.

The driver of the minivan, a 63-year-old from Bay Point, was injured and died at the scene. Two female passengers, ages 57 and 35, suffered life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized at a local San Francisco hospital, according to police.

Police say Powell was first spotted driving a vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery in the East Bay in the Mission Bay neighborhood at approximately 7:33 p.m. Officers tried to pull him over, but Powell allegedly didn’t stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued before officers lost sight of the vehicle.

A vehicle collision was reported roughly seven minutes later at 7:40 p.m at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Prague Street.

Powell first ran on foot from the site of the collision, according to police. When he was caught, he was allegedly found to have a firearm on his person.

Four teenagers were passengers in the vehicle Powell was driving: an 18-year-old man, two 15-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl. All received treatment from a local hospital for non-threatening life injuries, according to police.

Once arrested, Powell was treated at a local hospital and booked on suspicion of charges including homicide, evading a peace officer, reckless driving, child endangerment and carrying a concealed firearm.

Two of the three juveniles were detained pending arrest. The third was treated and later released to the custody of parents, police said. The 18-year-old male, not a juvenile, was detained but later released with no arrest pending.

SFPD Homicide Detail is handling the ongoing investigation, which police say is in its “early stages.”

