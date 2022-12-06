To the chagrin of many motorists, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a three-year pilot of the existing setup on the Great Highway, where cars are allowed on weekdays but banned on the weekends.
The proposal, drafted by outgoing Supervisor Gordon Mar, was approved by a 9-2 vote.
It will codify the existing weekend and weekday split through 2025. During that time, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will gather data on its usage and build a long-term plan for the road’s future.
The Great Highway is open on weekdays for car commuters, but closes to cars at noon on Friday and remains a pedestrian-only strip between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way until 6 a.m. on Mondays.
“I think it shows vision while taking a measured and thoughtful approach to find common ground on a contentious issue,” Mar said of his legislation.
Absent the ordinance, Mar warned that the current setup on the Great Highway would lapse and it would fully reopen to cars when Gov. Gavin Newsom ends the COVID-19 state of emergency early in 2023.
Mar’s strongest opponents were his neighbors representing west side districts, where voters tend to rely more on cars and were more reluctant to support establishing car-free spaces in ballot measures on last month’s ballot.
Much of the discourse leading up to Tuesday’s vote was over the time at which the iconic beachfront road should close to motor vehicles on Fridays.
A proposal by Supervisor Gordon Mar, which would codify the current car-free weekend setup on the Upper Great Highway, has renewed debate over the beachside thoroughfare
Some bicycle and safe transit advocates pushed supervisors to close the road for the entire day on Friday, which they argued would allow SFMTA to gather data on a full weekday of pedestrian-only usage. It would also, they argued, allow people who work on weekends a chance to use the car-free space on a weekday.
But even Mar, the pilot program’s sponsor, pushed back on that idea. He said he would support a full Friday closure personally, but said the noon closure was a “genuine compromise.”
Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who represents the west side’s District 7, touted her membership as a member of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition. But she refused to support Mar’s legislation, describing it as “antagonizing” her constituents, whose support would be necessary for a permanent solution once the pilot program expires.
Melgar described hearing complaints from parents who are now challenged in getting their kids to the soccer fields at Golden Gate Park on Friday afternoons. She proposed a compromise, rejected by her colleagues, to wait to close the roads at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Melgar was joined by Supervisor Connie Chan, who represents the Richmond district, in voting against Mar’s proposal.
Mar’s compromise was first forged in 2021, when the road reopened on weekdays after having been closed on the weekdays since 2020. The Great Highway was one of more than 30 roads swiftly closed by The City during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to get people outside.
Those who support the closure paint the Great Highway as a beachside paradise, bustling with holiday parties, exercisers, and neighborhood kids safely learning how to ride a bike — all free from the noise and danger of cars.
Opponents of the compromise often noted that they have less access to public transit compared to that enjoyed by people who live in denser neighborhoods in The City. They also argued that its closure only reroutes vehicle traffic elsewhere, clogging up alternate north-south corridors like 19th Avenue, though Mar rebutted that changes in traffic patterns have alleviated such pressure.
The debate comes just weeks after San Francisco voters upheld the closure of JFK Drive by approving Proposition J and rejecting Proposition I, which would have required The City to permanently allow cars on both JFK Drive and the Great Highway.
Climate change has also played a role in the discourse. The City’s climate change adaptation plans call for the eventual permanent closure of the Great Highway extension beneath Sloat Boulevard, which Mar argued will essentially nullify the road’s use as a north-south commuter route.
“The simple fact is this, the climate is changing and so will the Great Highway,” Mar said.
Mar noted that the pilot program will allow The City time to plan new ways of mitigating the encroachment of windblown sand from Ocean Beach, which routinely forces the closure of the road.
