Cyclists ride along the closed Great Highway in October 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Rejoice, weekend rollerskaters.

To the chagrin of many motorists, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a three-year pilot of the existing setup on the Great Highway, where cars are allowed on weekdays but banned on the weekends.

