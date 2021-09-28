SF State police detain one in connection with threat that closed campus

A person connected to an anonymous threat that prompted the closure of San Francisco State University on Tuesday has been detained, university officials said.

University officials said earlier Tuesday that in-person classes were closed for the day due to an “anonymous, non-specific threat.” Comments were briefly posted on Instagram indicating the person behind them would be armed on campus on Tuesday, said SF State President Lynn Mahoney. Students captured the comment and forwarded it to university officials.

“Our students who live on campus were rattled by this,” Mahoney said. “[Officials] did detain a person of interest late this morning and have determined they do not believe there is a threat to the SF State campus. We’re looking forward to normal operations in the morning.”

The person detained is not affiliated with SF State, Mahoney added.

All university buildings, including the library, were closed Tuesday morning and students in campus residential buildings were asked to stay inside, SFSU spokesperson Kent Bravo said.

Just before 1 p.m., university officials said SFSU police, with help from other law enforcement agencies, detained the person believed to be responsible for the threat.

While the investigation remains ongoing, university buildings will remain closed for the rest of the day and resume normal operations on Wednesday, but students in residential buildings are clear to leave the residential area Tuesday, SFSU officials said.

Examiner staff writer Ida Mojadad contributed to this report.

