San Francisco State University closed its campus on Tuesday morning. (Courtesy photo)

San Francisco State University closed its campus on Tuesday morning. (Courtesy photo)

SF State police detain one in connection with threat that closed campus

A person connected to an anonymous threat that prompted the closure of San Francisco State University on Tuesday has been detained, university officials said.

University officials said earlier Tuesday that in-person classes were closed for the day due to an “anonymous, non-specific threat.” Comments were briefly posted on Instagram indicating the person behind them would be armed on campus on Tuesday, said SF State President Lynn Mahoney. Students captured the comment and forwarded it to university officials.

“Our students who live on campus were rattled by this,” Mahoney said. “[Officials] did detain a person of interest late this morning and have determined they do not believe there is a threat to the SF State campus. We’re looking forward to normal operations in the morning.”

The person detained is not affiliated with SF State, Mahoney added.

All university buildings, including the library, were closed Tuesday morning and students in campus residential buildings were asked to stay inside, SFSU spokesperson Kent Bravo said.

Just before 1 p.m., university officials said SFSU police, with help from other law enforcement agencies, detained the person believed to be responsible for the threat.

While the investigation remains ongoing, university buildings will remain closed for the rest of the day and resume normal operations on Wednesday, but students in residential buildings are clear to leave the residential area Tuesday, SFSU officials said.

Examiner staff writer Ida Mojadad contributed to this report.

collegeSan Francisco

Previous story
Judge requires COVID vaccines for California prison guards
Next story
SF deputy faces criminal charges over gun threats

Just Posted

A large crack winds its way up a sidewalk along China Basin Street in Mission Bay on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
San Francisco’s sinking sidewalks: Is climate change to blame?

‘In the last couple months, it’s been a noticeable change’

For years, Facebook employees have identified serious harms and proposed potential fixes. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, pictured in 2019, and COO Sheryl Sandberg have rejected the remedies, causing whisteblowers to multiply. (Eric Thayer/New York Times)
Facebook’s problems at the top: Social media giant is not listening to whistleblowers

Whistleblowers multiply, but Zuckerberg and Sandberg don’t heed their warnings

Between 2012-2018, The City lost 186 beds in residential care facilities for the elderly that serve under 15 people, according to city reports. (Courtesy RAMS Inc.)
Decline of assisted living facilities impacts S.F.’s aging homeless population

‘We need a much more aggressive strategy to provide beds for people’

In California to date, only about 42% of guards and 57% of all prison staffers are fully vaccinated. (iStock)
Judge requires COVID vaccines for California prison guards

Mandate would ‘lower the risk of preventable death among incarcerated persons’

Maria Jimenez swabs her 7-year-old daughter Glendy Perez for a COVID-19 test at Canal Alliance in San Rafael on Sept. 25. (Penni Gladstone/CalMatters)
Rapid COVID-19 tests in short supply in California

‘The U.S. gets a D- when it comes to testing’

Most Read