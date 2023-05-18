The strike is now over, but what Oakland teachers accomplished in its weeks-long walkout is still making waves among leaders in education in the Bay Area and beyond.
The standoff between the Oakland Education Association, the union representing Oakland public school teachers, and the school district culminated in a three-year contract including a historic raise for all full-time teachers and stipends for specialty educators and staff.
In a statement to The Examiner, San Francisco teachers’ union president Cassondra Curiel lauded it as a victory.
“What educators and families were able to achieve in Oakland was historic. Their bargaining team demonstrated unwavering commitment and leadership throughout the process, and their members held the line. Through collective power, they were able to win living wages for educators, more resources in schools, improved working conditions and common good demands for their students and their families,” she said.
State superintendent Tony Thurmond, who mediated the labor dispute, said the issues Oakland teachers zeroed in on — reparations for Black students and housing for homeless youth — were “very complex.”
“Their experience represents the need for our systems to find ways to provide better compensation for school staff all across our state,” he said in a statement.
This was not the first time Thurmond mediated a labor dispute in Oakland. In 2019, he helped successfully end a previous strike by the Oakland teachers’ union.
This year’s strike marks the second school district strike in California this academic year, the first being Los Angeles Unified service workers unions, which included teacher aides, custodians and bus drivers who took to the picket lines in March and shut down the nation’s second largest school district for three days.
United Teachers Los Angeles also fought for common good goals — deemed ‘societal goals’ outside the scope of school budgets by Oakland Unified superintendent — and won a deal in April.
"Los Angeles and Oakland have talked together about (common good goals)," Julie Van Winkle, secondary vice president of United Teachers Los Angeles, told KGO TV. "It's something that is happening across the country. I think that actually, in LA, our district is probably getting used to us asking for more than just a salary, and I assume in Oakland, it is the same."
Both the United Teachers Los Angeles and the Illinois Education Association praised the win on Twitter. The National Education Association, the nation's largest professional employee organization, said Oakland Education Association’s strike “ensures fair compensation for educators, needed resources in classrooms, enforceable working conditions, and (champions) common good issues for Oakland students and their families.”
Still, Curiel said that “We are experiencing the same energy throughout our union and from our students and families here in San Francisco as the rallying cries get louder for the schools our students deserve.”