Students with their parents walking to Lockwood Steam Academy Elementary School

Students and parents walk to Lockwood STEAM Academy on Tuesday, its first day back in session after the end of the teacher strike.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The strike is now over, but what Oakland teachers accomplished in its weeks-long walkout is still making waves among leaders in education in the Bay Area and beyond.

The standoff between the Oakland Education Association, the union representing Oakland public school teachers, and the school district culminated in a three-year contract including a historic raise for all full-time teachers and stipends for specialty educators and staff.

