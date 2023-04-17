Due to declining enrollment, The San Francisco Unified School District can no longer maintain a Filipino dual-language class at Bessie Carmichael Elementary School. 

Next year, the district will consolidate the 4th and 5th grade immersion classes into one “combination class,” leading to protests from parents, educators and students at a Board of Education meeting earlier this month.

Ex // Top Stories

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey