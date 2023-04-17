Due to declining enrollment, The San Francisco Unified School District can no longer maintain a Filipino dual-language class at Bessie Carmichael Elementary School.
Next year, the district will consolidate the 4th and 5th grade immersion classes into one “combination class,” leading to protests from parents, educators and students at a Board of Education meeting earlier this month.
Parents and students noted the lack of community engagement when speaking in opposition of the consolidation at the most recent board of education meeting on April 11th.
“As part of the school community for the past five years, I’ve witnessed firsthand multiple times when the school (district) has made top-down decisions to weaken or cut back Filipino language studies without involving community input,” said Ruby Turalba, parent of a middle school student at Bessie Carmichael.
Turalba added that the decision, “clearly violates the district’s (mission) to involve meaningful conversation with parents, guardians, students and staff who will be impacted by those decisions.”
Bessie Carmichael is one of only two elementary schools in the country to have a foreign-language program in the Filipino language; the other being Longfellow Elementary School in the Outer Mission.
The San Francisco Bay Area holds one of the largest Filipino populations in the country, second only to Los Angeles. But the Los Angeles Unified School District does not have a Filipino language immersion course, despite serving more students who identify as Filipino.
For generations of Filipino immigrants, San Francisco’s SOMA district, where Bessie Carmichael is located, has served as a bridge between cultures. Recognized as The City’s Filipino Cultural Heritage District, SOMA is home to unique cultural institutions such as Bindlestiff Studio, the only dedicated Filipino-American performance space in the United States and Arkipelago, one of just two Filipino-American bookstores in the country.
At the center is Bessie Carmichael School, which has served Filipino immigrants for decades.
Still, there has been a steady growth of bilingual programs since 2016 when California voters passed Proposition 58, removing the limitations on bilingual education that had been in place for decades.
The California Department of Education then set out an ambitious goal of enrolling half of all public school students in “programs that lead to proficiency in two or more languages” by 2030, known as the Global California 2030 Initiative.
The aim is to have at least half of California public school students bilingual by 2040. But the initiative also notes the importance of immersion classes beyond language proficiency — programs like the one at Bessie Carmichael School, which would be expanded under the initiative, teaches both the Filipino language and culture.
In proclaiming October Filipino American History Month, The City asserted that “One cannot know one’s self without knowing one’s history and the history of their community.” It was a sentiment echoed by parents and students who spoke out at the April meeting.
The decision to consolidate is ultimately a cost-cutting move for the district, which has faced sharp enrollment declines for years.
“Multilingualism and multiculturalism are assets we aim to develop and nurture in our students, and SFUSD values the many language programs offered in our schools. In recent years, enrollment has declined in the Filipino World Language Pathway program at Bessie Carmichael,” said district spokesperson Laura Dudnick. “SFUSD is seeking to maintain language pathways at schools as much as possible by employing mechanisms such as placing students in combination classes.”
Dudnick added that “This approach allows (the district) to maintain valuable access to language programs while keeping our commitment to be fiscally responsible.”
If enrollment and interest in the program increases in future years, the district will be able to move away from combination classes and “back to full classes at each grade level,” she said.