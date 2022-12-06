San Francisco police will not be allowed to use robots as lethal force — for now.
In an abrupt reversal, the Board of Supervisors rescinded support of a controversial “killer robots” policy on Tuesday.
They promised to rework the legislation in committee in response to widespread criticism of the law, which would have allowed police the ability to kill by remote control.
The board balked when faced with a second vote that would finalize a policy explicitly allowing the San Francisco Police Department to deploy robots to use deadly force.
Instead, after a discussion rife with confusion, the board took two alternate paths.
It first adopted a law that explicitly prohibits police from deploying a robot to use lethal force.
But the board sent a second, duplicated version of the law back to its Rules Committee. The committee will review potential constraints on the Police Department’s use of robots to kill and propose a policy that would grant officers the leeway to do so.
In essence, lawmakers could still elect to allow police the use of robots as deadly force. But, for now, the practice will be banned in San Francisco — assuming the compromise is finalized with a second vote next week.
The San Francisco Police Department is now formally allowed to use robots to kill people.
Police have never been barred from using any of their more than one dozen robots as a deadly weapon. But a new state law that requires local police departments to write policies for the use of military equipment necessitated the creation of a robot policy.
That policy was broad, but the portion that addressed robots drew the most scrutiny.
It limited their use to deploy deadly force to instances only when “risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and officers cannot subdue the threat after using alternative force options or de-escalation tactics options, or conclude that they will not be able to subdue the threat after evaluating alternative force options or de-escalation tactics.”
As initially approved by the Board of Supervisors last week, the policy prompted outcry from organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, which described it as setting a “horrible precedent.” It allows for remote killings by a police force that already disproportionately uses force against people of color, the policy’s opponents argued.
“There is no basis to believe that robots toting explosives might be an exception to police overuse of deadly force. Using robots that are designed to disarm bombs to instead deliver them is a perfect example of this pattern of escalation, and of the militarization of the police force that concerns so many across the city,” a coalition of civil rights advocates and other organizations wrote in a letter to the Board of Supervisors.
The policy’s supporters viewed the uproar as much ado about a policy that will be seldom used, but could spare lives in a calamity.
“This is something that preserves the status quo,” Supervisor Matt Dorsey said on Tuesday.
Though it has received national scrutiny and spurred a rally on the steps at City Hall, the policy had not been particularly controversial among supervisors, who voted 8-3 to approve it last week.
But ordinances like the one approving the robot policy requires two separate votes by the Board of Supervisors, and the mayor’s signature, to take effect.
Supervisors rarely change their minds between the first vote and the second, which typically comes a week later.
Supervisor Gordon Mar announced Monday that he would change his vote from last week and stand against the policy, potentially throwing the bill’s final passage into question.
“Despite my own deep concerns with the policy, I voted for it after additional guardrails were added,” Mar explained in a Twitter thread. “Even with additional guardrails, I’ve grown increasingly uncomfortable with our vote & the precedent it sets for other cities without as strong a commitment to police accountability. I do not think making state violence more remote, distanced, & less human is a step forward.”
With supervisors ill at ease and facing significant scrutiny, Supervisor Aaron Peskin, chair of the Rules Committee, proposed Tuesday’s new compromise that would send the bill’s most controversial language back to committee for further review.
Supervisors Dorsey, Catherine Stefani and Rafael Mandelman supported the original version of the policy and rejected the compromise plan proposed by Peskin.
The police department has technically had the ability to use a robot as deadly force for more than a decade, but has never done so. But elsewhere, it has happened, including in Dallas where police deployed a robot to kill a man who had shot and killed five police officers.
Much of the debate in San Francisco revolved around hypothetical scenarios in which the use of an explosive-wielding
robot would actually be effective and morally defensible.
Police argued that in limited circumstances, a robot could be useful in stemming a mass casualty event such as the 2017 shooting in Las Vegas, in which a man shot and killed dozens of concertgoers from a fortified hotel room.