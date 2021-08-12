SF requires vaccine proof for patrons, employees at many indoor businesses

People entering a wide range of indoor businesses in San Francisco will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entering starting on Aug. 20, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday.

Under the new citywide health order, patrons and employees at indoor bars, restaurants, nightclubs, theaters, entertainment venues, and gyms will have to show vaccination proof.

The order also requires proof of vaccination for people ages 12 and up at indoor events with 1,000 people or more.

For employees at such jobs, however, the vaccine requirement won’t go into effect until Oct. 13. Also, the new order won’t apply in restaurants if a patron is ordering food or drinks to go, city officials said.

The order aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while keeping The City’s businesses open despite a recent surge in cases, Breed said.

“We know that for our city to bounce back from the pandemic and thrive, we need to use the best method we have to fight COVID-19 and that’s vaccines,” she said.

In addition to proof of vaccine for certain indoor businesses, the order also calls for vaccination requirements for certain jobs in health care like workers at nursing homes, dental offices, in-home health care providers and pharmacists — which are not included in a recent statewide vaccination requirement for health care workers.

“In this phase of the pandemic, we must optimize the powerful tool of vaccines to protect us as we fully reopen to business,” San Francisco Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said. “These past few weeks have demonstrated how important it is that everyone eligible is vaccinated as we resume normal activities.”

Currently, The City is seeing 246 new COVID-19 cases daily, which is a sharp increase from just two months ago when it had just 11 new cases daily.

The latest citywide health order comes after several other businesses and private companies in the city already announced in recent weeks they would be requiring vaccination proof.

In light of the recent order, Golden State Warriors officials said visitors to its Chase Center will have to show proof of vaccination at the next event on Sept. 15. Proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test will no longer be sufficient, team officials said.

