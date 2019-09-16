SF readers get a clean slate as library wipes outstanding fines off the books

The elimination of fines for overdue books at the San Francisco Public Library went into effect Monday and all outstanding fines have been cleared from the library’s records.

The Board of Supervisors earlier this year approved eliminating the fines and the policy was adopted as part of the city budget signed by Mayor London Breed last month.

Library users will still have to pay for the replacement of any lost or damaged books or other material checked out.

A recent study by the library and the city treasurer’s office found that eliminating overdue fines would increase access to materials and services, reduce inequity and increase staff efficiency.

San Francisco is one of several jurisdictions around the Bay Area to eliminate overdue fines recently. More information about the new policy can be found at www.sfpl.org/finefree.

