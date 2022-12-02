This year, the San Francisco Public Library found that residents across The City were enamored with wax—the kind that plays on a turntable, at least.
SFPL data shows that the library's LP collection circulated 30 percent more in 2022 than in the previous year.
In a toast to those who still pine for physical media, here's what was spinning in living rooms across The City, according to the SFPL's circulation data.
10. "Pet Sounds" by The Beach Boys
Released in 1966, the 11th studio album by Beach Boys is considered to be one of the most influential and greatest albums in musical history.
Stateside, the album was met with a lukewarm critical and commercial response, peaking at number ten on the Billboard Top LPs chart. In the United Kingdom, "Pet Sounds" was praised by critics and reached number two on the Record Retailer chart, remaining in the top 10 for six months.
9. "Sour" by Olivia Rodrigo
Originally planned as an extended play, "Sour" became a full-length release following the success of "Drivers License," Rodrigo's debut single. "Sour" received critical acclaim, particularly for Rodrigo's lyricism and her appeal to Generation Z.
With the album's release, Rodrigo became the first artist in history to debut their first three singles in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. "Sour" also became the first debut album in history to spawn two number-one debuts on the chart.
8. "Time Out" by The Dave Brubeck Quartet
Released in 1959, "Time Out," which subtly blends cool and West Coast Jazz, is based on the use of time signatures that were unusual for the genre.
The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard pop albums chart and was the first jazz album to sell a million copies. In 2011, "Time Out" was certified double platinum by the RIAA, marking over two million records sold. in 2009, the album was inducted in the Grammy Hall of Fame.
In 2005, the album was selected for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant."
7. "Figure 8" by Elliott Smith
Recorded between 1998 and 2000, singer-songwriter Elliott Smith's final studio album released during his lifetime also marked his second release on a major label.
Though it peaked at number 99 on the Billboard 2000, the indie rock "Figure 8" was well received by critics.
In 2009, Pitchfork played "Figure 8" at number 190 on its list of the 200 greatest albums of the 2000s. Rolling Stone placed it at number 42 on their list of the 100 greatest albums of the decade. The album was also included in the book "1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die."
6. "Kind of Blue" by Miles Davis
Jazz trumpeter, composer and bandleader Miles Davis' offering racked up a steady list of accolades. Many critics have considered the record to be Davis' masterpiece, the greatest jazz record and one of the best albums of all time.
The album was one of fifty chosen in 2002 by the Library of Congress to be added to the National Recording Registry.
Long after its release, the album still remains popular with listeners. In 2019, "Kind of Blue" was certified 5x platinum by the RIAA for shipments of at least five million copies.
5. "Gold: Greatest Hits" by ABBA
"Gold: Greatest Hits" is the musical gift that keeps on giving.
Since 1992, the album has been re-released several times, most famously in 1999 as the first remastered issue to mark ABBA's 25th anniversary of winning the EuroVision Song Contest 1974.
With sales of 30 million, "Gold: Greatest Hits" is the best-selling ABBA album and one of the best-selling albums worldwide.
The album has also been credited with reviving the general public's interest in ABBA long after the band's 1982 breakup.
4. "The Velvet Underground & Nico" by The Velvet Underground & Nico
Released in 1967, the debut album of both sides was primarily recorded the year before while the band featured on Andy Warhol's "Exploding Plastic Inevitable Tour."
The album showcases experimental performance sensibilities and controversial topics, such as drug abuse, prostitution, sadomascochism and sexual deviancy.
The album sold poorly and was most ignored by critics upon release but has gone on to be held in high regard. In 2006, it was inducted into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.
3. "A Love Supreme" by John Coltrane
One of Coltrane's best-selling albums, "A Love Supreme" is largely considered to be the jazz saxophonist's masterpiece.
Released in 1964, it sold about 500,000 copies by the end of the decade, eclipsing Coltrane's usual sales of around 30,000.
In 2015, the album was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry due to its "cultural, historic or artistic significance." This was Coltrane's second album to be included in the registry.
2. "Both Directions at Once: The Lost Album" by John Coltrane
Released in 2018, the recordings were made in 1963 during Coltrane's Classic Quartet period. However they were lost for decades as Coltrane's label, Impulse! Records," destroyed the master tape to cut down on storage space at the time.
The album's standard edition includes one recording of all seven tracks, while the deluxe editions include multiple takes of select songs on the album.
1. "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club" by The Beatles
Considered by musicologists to be an early concept album, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club" had a cross-generational impact.
It advanced the roles of sound composition, extended form, psychedelic imagery, record sleeves and the producer in popular music. Critics praised the album for innovative songwriting, production and graphic design. The album also bridged a cultural divide between high art and popular music.
In 1968, the album became the first rock LP to win Album of the Year at the Grammys. In 2003, it was inducted into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.