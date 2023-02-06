Rafael Mandelman virtual public comment

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman has proposed effectively ending virtual public comment during Board of Supervisors meetings.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Calling from her San Francisco State University history class, Dr. Susan Englander wanted to impart some wisdom to the Board of Supervisors on Monday.

With the cheers of her students audible in the background, Englander condemned a proposal to end remote public comment during board and committee meetings.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

You May Also Like