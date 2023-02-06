Calling from her San Francisco State University history class, Dr. Susan Englander wanted to impart some wisdom to the Board of Supervisors on Monday.
With the cheers of her students audible in the background, Englander condemned a proposal to end remote public comment during board and committee meetings.
“I urge you to keep public testimony as broad and acceptable as possible,” Englander said. “Do I have a witness?”
“Yeah!” Her students replied.
Englander’s call-in testimony to a Rules Committee meeting on Monday was emblematic of the debate: are public comments often a stunt that distract from city leaders’ work, or are they a fundamental part of the democratic process?
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman made a motion last fall to end remote public comment during meetings of the Board of Supervisors meetings and its committees, except for people with disabilities. The policy of allowing an unlimited number of people to provide remote public comment was a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s already won more than a few fans.
They showed up — or called in — in droves on Monday, with many lauding the voice they feel remote comment gives them in local government. They defended the accessibility it provides to people with disabilities or other barriers to showing up at City Hall in person. And many stressed that COVID isn’t over, and people with valid concerns about their health should still be able to testify on government policy from the safety of their home.
In the face of that opposition, the Rules Committee tabled the motion — for now. But the committee is expected to take up the issue before the end of the month, when Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 State of Emergency declaration will expire.
'Continuing to allow for unlimited remote public comment, including by callers who may have no relationship to San Francisco, comes at a cost'
To help Examiner readers understand the debate, here's an imaginary conversation between a supervisor and a gadfly who calls into every single committee meeting. While both are fictitious, they represent real points of view in the debate.
Supervisor: You see, the problem with a telephone is that anyone can call from anywhere. Meetings can get hijacked by people living in, say, San Francisco, the neighborhood in Bilbao, Spain, instead of San Francisco California.
Gadfly: But that simply doesn’t happen! Even on some of the most divisive issues The City has taken up in the past few years, most remote public commenters are clearly San Franciscans, not Spaniards.
Supervisor: OK, so they’re not Spaniards. But who exactly is speaking during public comment? The purpose of remote participation is to allow Jane Everywoman and Joe Regularguy to speak, but many people who commented on Monday were clearly paid representatives of advocacy organizations and nonprofits. This flies in the face of the imaginary single-mother-of-three taking a few minutes out of her busy day to call in to testify on the board’s new Ice-Cream-For-All legislation.
Gadfly: Get over it. Those folks’ opinions still matter, and it’s about providing the opportunity to testify. And regardless of who’s testifying, it’s not like it takes up all that much time, despite your complaint. There’s a time limit on each speaker, after all. Hearings that escalate into hours-long listening sessions like the one over whether to make JFK Drive permanently car-free are an aberration, not the norm. Besides, you supervisors are literally paid to sit there and listen to it.
Supervisor: No salary is worth listening to your poems about JFK Drive. Besides, public comment doesn’t make supervisors change their mind! No supervisor is sitting there thinking ‘Oh, good point, caller number 43, I think vote for car-free JFK after all.”
By the way, there are very real costs associated with allowing for unlimited public comment.
Gadfly: Like what, money?
Supervisor: Yeah!
Gadfly: How much?
Supervisor: Haven’t done the math!
Gadfly: Well with a $14 billion budget, I’m pretty sure remote testimony is just about the least of The City’s spending concerns.
Supervisor: OK, but it’s not just money. There are people who have to sit through these meetings, many of whom aren’t elected leaders who signed up for it. There are the folks who run SFGovTV broadcasts and board clerks, for example. Someone literally has to type your unhinged rants into closed captions for the television broadcasts.
Gadfly: A small price to pay to ensure equitable access to participate in local government!
And just because the COVID-19 emergency is over doesn’t mean the virus vanished — I was just chatting with a local city government reporter who sat at home for the last week eating Oreos and sniffling.
For some people COVID-19 means isolation and cookies, but for others with underlying health conditions or other risk factors, commenting in a crowded room could be a matter of life or death.
Supervisor: We can’t live under COVID protocols forever!
Gadfly: Sure, but unlike my short-lived obsession with sourdough bread baking, some things that we adopted during the pandemic should stick around. Remote call-in is one of them.
Supervisor: Listen, I have work to do. If you don’t like it, vote me out.
Gadfly: Will do!
