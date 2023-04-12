SFUSD logo

San Francisco Unified School District administrators and starting negotiations. 

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

San Francisco public school principals are joining teachers at the bargaining table to ask the district for competitive pay and better working conditions.

Members of the United Administrators of San Francisco announced their intention to renegotiate contracts last month. A public hearing was held at a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday that allowed members to comment on their proposal. The hearing kicked off the bargaining process between the two parties.

