San Francisco public school principals are joining teachers at the bargaining table to ask the district for competitive pay and better working conditions.
Members of the United Administrators of San Francisco announced their intention to renegotiate contracts last month. A public hearing was held at a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday that allowed members to comment on their proposal. The hearing kicked off the bargaining process between the two parties.
Principals say that current working conditions and staffing shortages make it impossible to effectively support teachers and that a fear of retaliation prevents both groups from speaking out publicly.
“Several of our bargaining members do not feel comfortable speaking in front of the board,” said Cate Walter, principal of Grattan Elementary School. Walker and other members read anonymous testimonials from their colleagues at the Tuesday meeting.
Claudia Anderson, co-executive director of the union, added that “There has been a culture of fear among administrators for speaking out publicly.”
“We hope this is not the case moving forward,” she addressed commissioners.
About a dozen principals spoke in favor of increased pay and a decreased workload. Members said they are working well above 40 hour per week and into the weekend; but this year there is a “daily need” to cover classes that lack full-time teachers, said Ellen Wong, co-executive director of the union.
According to Transparent California, a database of public employees’ pay and pension, the majority of San Francisco Unified School District principals make over six figure salaries. But school leaders have been affected by the district’s payroll system failure, losing out on months of paychecks, said Aptos Middle School principal Luis Rodriguez.
And due to a growing number of staff shortages throughout the district, principals are filling-in for teachers in the classroom. As of April 7, one principal has covered 134 classes, Rodriguez said.
Staffing shortages and resignations are afflicting school leader positions as well. Throughout the pandemic, principals have resigned mid-academic year, or have taken positions in better-paying districts.
There is a $72,000 difference between the highest-paid principal at Palo Alto Unified and San Francisco Unified, for example.
“Just like our teachers, school leaders are leaving San Francisco for many of the higher-paying districts throughout the Bay Area,” said Anna Klafter, principal of Independence High School. “A city like San Francisco should be offering competitive salaries to recruit and retain the best. How can we be a first-class city with a last place wage?”
The school leaders’ union kickstarted its negotiations with the district, while the United Educators of San Francisco, the union that represents public school teachers and paraeducators, is in the midst of its bargaining process. Thus far, the teachers union has presented six proposals, including a compensation package for certified and classified teachers. Teachers are asking for an immediate 16% raise – roughly $12,000 — in addition to an 8% increase in the following academic year. The United Educators are also vetting a $30 minimum hourly pay and stipends for all paraeducators, as well as the first longevity bonus proposed for paraprofessionals in 28 years.
While teachers have been negotiating for better pay for weeks, school leaders argue that they have been overlooked and devalued throughout the COVID state of emergency, which put them at the helm of navigating safety procedures at their school sites.
Michael Essien, principal at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, said the administrators’ union is “the bridge between theory and practice.”
The union will begin negotiations in the coming weeks, with subsequent proposals based on the district’s current initiative, called the ‘vision, value, goals and guardrails,' to support positive student outcomes.
“We want respect, which means competitive compensation. We look forward to partnering with the superintendent and meeting and exceeding the vision, value, goals and guardrails of the district,” he said.