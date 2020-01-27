SF police union calls for federal prosecution of man shot by police

San Francisco’s police union on Monday said it would ask federal authorities to intervene after newly elected District Attorney Chesa Boudin halted the prosecution of a man shot by police in the Mission.

On Friday, Boudin withdrew the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Jamaica Hampton over his confrontation with police last December, eliciting outrage from the San Francisco Police Officers Association.

The SFPOA, which spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on ads to oppose Boudin during the November election, said the decision sent a message to criminals that officers could be attacked with impunity.

“Mr. Boudin has made it clear to criminals everywhere that you can violently attack a police officer and he’ll look the other way,” said SFPOA President Tony Montoya in a statement.

It was not immediately clear which federal charges the SFPOA sought against Hampton.

Boudin said he withdrew the complaint because the officers who shot at Hampton are also being investigated by the District Attorney’s Office. The office is the lead criminal investigator in all San Francisco police shootings.

“It would be problematic to ask the officers to testify while they are under investigation,” Boudin previously told the San Francisco Examiner.

Boudin said the District Attorney’s Office will still have at least three years to charge Hampton if necessary. He also noted that Hampton is not a threat to public safety because he remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Hampton allegedly attacked two officers with a glass bottle near 23rd and Mission streets on Dec. 7, 2019 while the officers were searching for a suspect in two calls including a hot prowl burglary.

After a chase ensued in which one officer unsuccessfully attempted to pepper spray Hampton, officers Sterling Hayes and Christopher Flores fired a total of seven shots at Hampton.

Hampton survived despite being struck three times. He later had his leg amputated.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Boudin said the Hampton case was “unique” because “there are multiple victims who are seeking, and who deserve, justice.”

Spokesperson Paula Lehman-Ewing said the claim that the decision gives people a “green light” to attack officers is “plainly false.”

“Our decision should only be understood as an effort to deconflict investigative time limits, statutory discovery obligations and to maintain the integrity of investigative leads,” Lehman-Ewing said. “It’s absolutely imperative we have internal clarity on charges we file against any individual.”

Deputy Public Defender Danielle Harris, who has been representing Hampton, said the district attorney’s decision to defer prosecution pending a complete investigation is “exactly the procedure police benefit from routinely.”

“The POA outrage here reflects an institutional belief that the poor and powerless can be summarily jailed on half-information while only those in power deserve the benefit of careful, considered, full analysis,” Harris said. “In a just world, all lives don’t only matter; they matter equally.”

Harris also rejected the notion that the decision meant that individuals could attack police without suffering any punishment, noting that Hampton has so far been rendered unconscious, been intubated, suffered major nerve damage and lost part of his leg and right thumb as a result of the shooting.

“If Jamaica’s pain and suffering and lifelong repercussions — from his lost leg and a nonworking arm — doesn’t constitute punishment, I don’t know what does,” Harris said. “The police got their pound(s) of flesh here for certain.”

On Monday, the SFPOA was set to hold an 11 a.m. press conference at its offices near the Hall of Justice to condemn Boudin’s decision.

Montoya and his executive board were joined by the Los Angeles Police Protective League, San Jose Police Officers Association and the United Coalition of Public Safety, a group of law enforcement associations from around the nation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

