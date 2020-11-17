SF police shoot man armed with knife on Market Street, sources say

San Francisco police cordoned off Market Street after 5 p.m. Tuesday following a shooting and reports of a fight near Powell Street. (S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco police shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife while responding to a large fight near Market and Fifth streets Tuesday evening, according to multiple police sources.

The man was shot once in the abdomen and police also used a bean-bag gun against him, the sources said. He was taken into custody after at least one deputy with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department deployed a Taser.

The San Francisco Police Department has not confirmed details about the shooting but said that it was conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation in the area.

“We will work to provide pertinent updates as they become available,” the SFPD tweeted at 6:39 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a deputy fired a Taser at the suspect.

“One of our deputies assisted following an officer-involved shooting and used the Taser to assist,” said SFSD spokesperson Nancy Crowley.

Crowley said the deputy was at the scene to respond to a call for service.

The shooting appears to have happened at some time after 5 p.m.

Officers were photographed gathered near police vehicles along Market Street with the area cordoned off.

Transit officials were re-routing buses around the area as of 5:17 p.m.

Emergency officials also issued an alert at 5:25 p.m. urging the public to avoid the area.

