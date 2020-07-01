SF police seek suspect in assault that killed 41-year-old man

San Francisco police are asking the public for help identifying a person seen on survelliance video who is suspected of killing a 41-year-old man.

The suspect is believed to have punched the man near Franklin and McAllister streets at around 5:04 p.m. on April 18, according to police.

The victim, identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as Mark Fox of San Francisco, was found unconscious on the sidewalk.

Fox was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died as a result of the aggravated assault.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40.

In the newly released survelliance footage, he appears to be standing at a bus stop wearing a tan-colored brimmed hat with a brown stripe, gray jacket with a black hood and black gloves.

Tipsters can call police at 415-575-4444 and may remain anonymous.

