SF police search for shooting suspect in SoMa

San Francisco police are searching for a shooting suspect who may have fled into a building in South of Market on Friday morning.

The suspect is believed to have shot and injured a 50-year-old man on Harrison Street between Second and Third streets at around 8:58 a.m., police said.

The man was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Police have established a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect but a spokesperson said there is “no known threat to the general public.”

Police have not released a detailed description of the suspect.

Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the area, said the shooting may have happened inside an office building.

“The shooter may still be in the building,” Haney tweeted. “The police have set up a perimeter. I am receiving updates and will share them. Please avoid the area if you can and stay safe.”

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/