SF police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Courtesy SFPD

Police in San Francisco are seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who left home earlier this week and hasn’t been seen since.

Katlin Gallaread left home sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday without telling her family, police said.

Gallaread is described as Black, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 90 pounds. She lives in San Francisco’s Northern District and she is known to visit the Safeway store in the 1300 block of Webster Street, the Target store on the 2600 block of Geary Boulevard and the Japantown area, police said.

Anyone who sees Gallaread should contact their local law enforcement agency, and should be prepared to provide her current location and clothing description. Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call the San Francisco police 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

