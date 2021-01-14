San Francisco Police investigate a shooting outside the Boyd Hotel on Jones Street in the Tenderloin on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SF police probing Marina deaths as murder-suicide

Man, 9-year-old boy found dead on Scott Street

San Francisco police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after they found a 40-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds in the Marina District Wednesday afternoon.

Officers first responded around 4:10 p.m. to Scott Street between Cervantes Boulevard and Prado Street for a well-being check, police said.

There, they found the pair dead, according to police. Further information was not immediately available.

