SF police probing Marina deaths as murder-suicide

San Francisco police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after they found a 40-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds in the Marina District Wednesday afternoon.

Officers first responded around 4:10 p.m. to Scott Street between Cervantes Boulevard and Prado Street for a well-being check, police said.

There, they found the pair dead, according to police. Further information was not immediately available.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/