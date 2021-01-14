SF police probing Marina deaths as murder-suicide

San Francisco police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after they found a 40-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds in the Marina District Wednesday afternoon.
Officers first responded around 4:10 p.m. to Scott Street between Cervantes Boulevard and Prado Street for a well-being check, police said.
There, they found the pair dead, according to police. Further information was not immediately available.
