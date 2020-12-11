SF police make arrests in three unrelated killings

DA files homicide charges in two of the cases

San Francisco police have arrested three homicide suspects since last week in connection with different incidents, including the fatal shooting of a man in South of Market.

Prosecutors have decided to file homicide charges against two of the those suspects, while the third remains in custody on unrelated matters.

Jimmie Bell, 56, is facing a murder and gun charge for allegedly shooting 54-year-old Eugene Chunn early Wednesday near Mission and Washburn streets, authorities said.

Police later arrested Bell, a San Francisco resident, about a block away from the shooting near Folsom and Dore streets.

Authorities have not offered an alleged motive for the shooting.

Also on Wednesday, investigators arrested 38-year-old Dominic Green, of Piedmont, on a warrant for manslaughter in connection with the February killing of Henry Kemp, 69.

Kemp was exiting a Muni bus near Geary and Larkin streets on Feb. 3 when Green allegedly threw him to the sidewalk, police said. The men were involved in a dispute on the bus.

Kemp was hospitalized as a result of injuries from the alleged assault and later died. His death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office, according to police.

The District Attorney’s Office is filing involuntary manslaughter and elder abuse charges against Green, prosecutors said.

The third homicide suspect arrested by police is 29-year-old Antonio Mendoza, who is also known as Jose Rodriguez.

Mendoza was allegedly breaking into a garage in Noe Valley last Thursday while armed with a semi-automatic handgun when officers arrested him and other suspects, police said.

Mendoza was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Myeshia Villadora on the 100 block of Julian Street in the Mission on Sept. 4, police said.

Police have not confirmed further details about the homicide. The relationship between the suspect and the victim remains under investigation.

Mendoza was also wanted for an October shooting in Potrero Hill and is alleged to have carried out a hot prowl burglary in Bernal Heights last month.

The District Attorney’s Office is not charging him in connection with the homicide, but prosecutors said Mendoza is expected to face other charges.

Bell, Green and Mendoza each remain in custody as of Friday, according to jail records.

Bell and Green were expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

Mendoza is due in court Jan. 11. Jail records show he is being held on various charges including burglary, assault and attempted murder.

Defense attorneys for the men could not immediately be located for comment.

Homicides are on the rise in The City this year.

San Francisco ended 2019 with a low of 41 homicides for the first time in decades. So far in 2020, police have already recorded 46 killings.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

