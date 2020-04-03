SF police issue first citation for violating stay at home order to abortion protester

Ronald Konopaski, 86, cited outside Planned Parenthood for allegedly failing to shelter in place

The first person San Francisco police have cited for allegedly violating the public health order requiring residents to stay at home is an 86-year-old anti-abortion advocate.

Ronald Konopaski was protesting outside the Planned Parenthood clinic at 1650 Valencia Street near Bernal Heights when police cited him for a misdemeanor Thursday.

Sgt. Michael Andraychak, a police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest on Friday and said that officers had previously admonished Konopaski for allegedly violating the order.

Konopaski was handing out leaflets on the sidewalk when police warned him on Wednesday, and had a chair next to him when police issued the citation, Andraychak said.

Konopaski is the first and only person who the San Francisco Police Department has cited for a violation of the order as of late Friday afternoon, according to Andraychak.

Until Thursday, Police Chief Bill Scott had directed his officers to focus on educating the public to remain indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

But as of Friday, Scott said officers would begin citing residents and business owners for violating the order after one warning.

“I’ll make this very clear, particularly for the business owners in our city,” Scott said at a noon press conference. “If we have to go back, we are not going to ask twice.”

A voicemail left on a phone number for Konopaski seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Matthew Prewett, another anti-abortion advocate, said he was with Konopaski when police cited him.

Konopaski was praying outside the clinic as part of a 40 Days for Life campaign to end abortion, according to Prewett.

The elderly man has protested outside the Planned Parenthood at least twice a week for the last decade, Prewett said.

Prewett and Pro-Life San Francisco founder Terrisa Bukovinac joined him there Thursday after learning that police had threatened to cite him a day earlier if he returned to the clinic.

“They informed us that our Constitutional right to protest had to take a back seat to the public health directive,” Prewett told the San Francisco Examiner.

“They said that being on the sidewalk would be an issue if anybody else passed because they would have to come within six feet of us,” he added.

Prewett captured the encounter on video posted to social media.

Prewett argued that police had selectively chosen to cite Konopaski.

“I see people violating the stay away order all the time in the Panhandle park and I have never seen police respond to that,” he said.

The order prohibits people from being outdoors except for essential reasons such as grocery shopping or picking up medicine. It also includes exemptions for certain workers as well as homeless people.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

san francisco news

