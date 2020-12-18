SFPD San Francisco Police investigate a crash scene at Eighth and Folsom streets on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SF police investigating homicide in North Beach

San Francisco police were investigating a homicide in North Beach on Friday afternoon.

Police have detained a person in connection with the killing on Powell Street between Greenwich and Filbert streets, a police commander said on Twitter.

The homicide is under investigation and police say there is no threat to the public.

Transit officials are rerouting busses to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Homicides are up so far this year in San Francisco.

